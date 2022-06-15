LASU To Eliminate Delay In Transcript Processing, Others

Students and graduates of the Lagos State University will now be able to self- generate their transcript and Notification of Results, realtime, online, following the commissioning of a self service module for the generation of the documents by the university.

The service module is the product of an internal partnership between the Directorate of ICT and Exams and Records Division of the university.

The move is aimed at eliminating the delay in the processing of notification of results and students copy of the transcript.

It is also a significant step by the university admin. to ensure that delay in the issuance of Transcripts becomes a thing of the past in the univeristy.

Students or graduates willing to obtain the student copy of their transcript are required to take the following steps:

1. Visit http://lasu.edu.ng

2. Click on *STUDENT*

3. Then Transcript Self Module

They are then required to make payment, provide details and generate transcript just on the go.

The platform can also be accessed directly via:

https://community.lidc.lasu.edu.ng/records/

Only graduates of the University that have been certified on the online graduating students’ clearance platform will be able to self generate students copy of their transcripts. In the same vein, Notification of Result will henceforth be available for self generation online for graduates of the University. This will also eradicate delays in arrival of mobilized students at the NYSC orientation camps among other benefits.

Students/Applicants can access the platform by first supplying valid Matriculation Numbers and selecting the programme category (Full time, External System or Applicants whose Year of Entry is before 2001/2002).

Students who do not have CGPA are not eligible to apply and print Student Copy of Academic Transcript.