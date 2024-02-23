News

LASU Supports Female Student on Read-a-Thon

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
64

The Lagos State University (LASU) has declared support for a 500 Level student of the Department of Fisheries, , Asein Patience Angel Osariemen, who is set to embark on a 200 Hours continous reading aloud exercise tagged “Read-A-Thon’ in her official attempt to break the Guiness World Record for the longest reading aloud hour.

Osareimen’s official attempt to break the World Record will hold from Friday, 23rd February to Sunday 3rd March 2024 at the Edo State Library Complex Secretariat Building, Sapele Road, Benin City.

During the attempt, she would be reading books about Nigeria and some of its States such as Edo and Lagos. Also, as a member of the LASU SDG Club, she will read about SDGs 13 (Climate Change) and SDGs 14 (Live Under Water) in order to educate the world at large about the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Members of the university community are urged to follow Angel’s attempt and cheer her via her social media platforms “Angel Riemen”.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
64

Related Articles

Chairman,Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd)

NDLEA Appreciates Tinubu’s Support for Drug War

7 hours ago

EFC Arrests Two for Currency Racketeering in Ibadan

7 hours ago

EFCC Arraigns Former Kwara Gov Abdulfatah Ahmed for N10bn Fraud

7 hours ago
EFCC

EFCC Arrests 27 Suspected Internet fraudsters in Bauchi

9 hours ago