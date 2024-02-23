LASU Supports Female Student on Read-a-Thon

The Lagos State University (LASU) has declared support for a 500 Level student of the Department of Fisheries, , Asein Patience Angel Osariemen, who is set to embark on a 200 Hours continous reading aloud exercise tagged “Read-A-Thon’ in her official attempt to break the Guiness World Record for the longest reading aloud hour.

Osareimen’s official attempt to break the World Record will hold from Friday, 23rd February to Sunday 3rd March 2024 at the Edo State Library Complex Secretariat Building, Sapele Road, Benin City.

During the attempt, she would be reading books about Nigeria and some of its States such as Edo and Lagos. Also, as a member of the LASU SDG Club, she will read about SDGs 13 (Climate Change) and SDGs 14 (Live Under Water) in order to educate the world at large about the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Members of the university community are urged to follow Angel’s attempt and cheer her via her social media platforms “Angel Riemen”.