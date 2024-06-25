LASU Students Win Inter-University Moot Court Competition

Students from the Faculty of Law, Lagos State University, have emerged winners of the Moot Court competition for Law Students in the Six Geographical Zones of the country.

The Students – David Akinwunmi, Johnson Ogundein and Adeyemi Soffiyah – beat participants from the Faculty of Law of twelve (12) other universities to emerge winners of the keenly contested competition, which held at the Dr Olusegun Law Resource Centre, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye in Ogun State.

The competition, held to sharpen the skills of prospective lawyers, saw the participants argue on a case titled Copyright and Patents Infringement, following which LASU emerged overall winner of the competition.

LASU’s feat marks the 4th consecutive time the institution would be coming tops at inter-varsity moot court competitions during this academic session. Very recently, in May 2024, LASU Law also emerged first among 52 participating universities in a moot court competition held at the Redeemers University, Ede, Osun State.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, congratulated the victorious students, noting that their feat reinforces LASU’s place as the best university to study Law in Nigeria. Dean of the Faculty of Law, Prof. Kareem Olatoye has also congratulated the students.