LASU Students To Shuttle Campus Via Scooters

Students of the Lagos State University can now explore an alternative model of transportation on the University Main Campus, Ojo, Lagos as the TREKK Scooters, this Friday 28th April 2023, commenced operation.

TREKK Scooters, dubbed Africa’s first Scooter Sharing Platform offers an eco-friendly alternative to the shuttle service on the Campus and allows students to unlock the scooters parked at the University Main Gate, Ojo, Lagos, pay a designated amount using the TREKK App and ride the vehicle anywhere on the Campus.

While introducing the innovation, the Director, LASU Ventures Limited, Prof. Tosin Adu, said the innovation was berthed as a product of the partnership between LASU Ventures Limited and the TREKK Scooters company; he averred that the University entered the partnership to provide the students with alternative transportation while making the University more eco-friendly. He appreciated the University Management for approving the partnership.

Mr. Isaac Oyedokun, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the e-Scooters sharing platform said that LASU is the first public University that would be hosting the platform. He appreciated the University Management for the speedy approval of the business proposal and expressed the willingness of his firm to enter into further partnerships with the University.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, mni, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics, Prof. Olufunsho Omobitan, said the initiative would further boost the University’s place as the best University in West Africa on the Greenmetrics ranking and congratulated the Organization for the launch. He thereafter launched the electronic scooter by leading other members of the University Management to take a first ride.