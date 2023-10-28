LASU Pharm Here to Stay – VC

The Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has said the newly established Faculty of Pharmacy of the fast growing University has come to stay.

Ibiyemi, according to LASU’s website, made the comment on Thursday, 26 October 2023 at the Senate Chamber, 1st Floor, Babatunde Raji Fashola Senate Building, Main Campus, Ojo, Lagos, where she and the Management Team received in audience the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria Advisory Team.

The statement read in part, “The Team Leader, Prof. Abiodun Ogundaini, while briefing the Vice Chancellor, on the team’s observations during the tour of the new Faculty, domiciled at Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Ikeja, Lagos, thanked her for the warm reception and noted that the Faculty was ready, he however advised that some minor issues, like a befitting structure as well as training for the staff should be given priority.

On behalf of the team, he wished the university well on the project he dubbed as an ‘experiment,’ which others he said would emulate.”

In her swift response, the elated Professor of Physiology remarked that “LASU Faculty of Pharmacy has come to stay. We have taken note of your observations and we would work on those areas.”

On structure, she stated for now, as the Faculty was just taking off, it would still use the building in the Lagos State University College of Medicine, but, there were plans to erect a three or four storey building, with state of the art facilities.

Professor Olatunji-Bello informed that the course had more than enough candidates that applied, but a considerable number of candidates were offered admission, based on merit.

As she rounded off, she applauded the Provost, LASUCOM, Prof. Abiodun Adewuya for the support given the new course and thanked the Advisory Team for coming around as well as the observations it put forward.

The Representative of the Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Academic Staff Establishment, Mr Samuel Otesanya, brought the meeting to an end with the vote of thanks.

Other principal officers at the meeting include the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Funsho Omobitan, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Adenike Boyo, the Representative of the Bursar, Mr Taiwo Omoyin and the Representative, University Librarian, Barr. (Mrs) Harriette Dapo-Asaju.

Others are the Deputy Provost, LASUCOM, Prof. Olufemi Idowu, the Director, Academic Planning, Dr. (Mrs) Morenikeji Olanrewaju-John, Director, Special Interventions, Dr. Taiwo Afisi Oseni, the Deputy Registrar (VCO), Dr. Lateef Shekoni, Special Assiatant to the Vice Chancellor, Dr. Lateef Salami, the Faculty Officer, Faculty of Pharmacy, Mr. Olanrewaju Oyefeso, as well as the duo of Mr Kayode Shitta-Bey and Mr Segla Hokon, Academic Planning and others.