LASU Lists 15 Unwanted Dressing Styles Among Students On Campus

The authorities of the Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo have instructed all its lecturers to ensure they don’t allow any student who dresses indecently into the classrooms.

The university in a statement by the acting head of Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Mr Olaniyi Jeariogbe said the vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, is no longer comfortable with the continuous disregard by students for the university’s extant rules and regulations on students’ modes of dressing on campus.

He said the vice-chancellor in this regard had informed the college provost, deans of faculties and heads of departments, as well as faculty officers at both the main and satellite campuses to join hands with the lecturers to enforce the dressing rules.

The university listed 15 dressing patterns that the management considered indecent for students to do away with them, particularly on campus.

They include wearing transparent dresses, mini and skimpy skirts/dresses, and other clothes revealing sensitive parts of the body, particularly by ladies, wearing tattered, dirty jeans with holes or obscene subliminal messages; wearing of “baggy”, “saggy”, “yansh”, “ass level”, and any other form of indecent trousers; wearing of tight-fitting apparels, shirts and tops with obscene, obnoxious or seductive inscription; wearing shirts without buttons, improperly buttoned, rolling of sleeves or flying collar; wearing of face caps or complete covering of face (very dark glasses); piercing of body and tattooing; wearing of earrings and necklace by male students; and wearing of nose ring, very big dropping earrings and necklaces by students.

Others are wearing distractive knocking shoes like stiletto heels to lecture rooms and the library; plaiting, weaving or bonding of hair by male students; wearing slippers; wearing lousy, unkempt, extremely bogus hair or coloured artificial hair, brightly tinted hair/eyelashes/brown, fixing of long eyelashes, artificial dreadlock, as well as fixing of long nails.

The university said every student is expected to dress simply and in a decent manner that is generally acceptable by society, insisting that any student who flouts the rules would not only be allowed into lecture rooms.

SOURCE