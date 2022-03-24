LASU Has Evolved To Be The Best -Sanwo-Olu

With a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.97 over a scale of 5.0, Benjamin Damilare Olowu became the overall Best Graduating Student at the 25th convocation of the Lagos State University (LASU) in Ojo.

The valedictorian, who hails from Epe Local Government Area of the State, finished from the Department of Mechanical Engineering with the highest grade point in the faculty’s record.

Also, 111 others graduated with a First Class across the 10 faculties in the school. The graduands were awarded the degrees at the convocation held at the campus, on Thursday.

The Visitor to the school, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, applauded the feat attained by the university, stressing that the school had sustained the established culture of excellence and quality tertiary education.

The Ojo campus of the school was agog with activities, as dignitaries from various parts of the country trooped to the campus for the ceremony.

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, delivered the convocation lecture titled: “Global Trends: Nigeria’s Rightful Place in the World”. Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari chaired the lecture.

Sanwo-Olu, in his address, said LASU had evolved from its humble beginnings to attain a world-class status, noting that the quality of graduates churned out by the school testified to LASU’s tenacity of purpose, teamwork, drive for innovation in teaching, learning and research.