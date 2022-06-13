LASU Gets NUC Full Accreditation For 31 Courses

National Universities Commission, NUC, has approved 31 out of 37 courses presented to it by the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, for accreditation.

31 of those courses, it was gathered, represented 96.0 per cent got NUC full accreditation status.

The Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this while reacting to the excellent 96.0 per cent performance of LASU in the recently released National Universities Commission’s (NUC) Comprehensive Accreditation Exercise for the year 2021.

Wahab who was full of appreciation to the governor Sanwo-Olu for changing the face of education in the state, noted that the current administration's T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda "is the fastest and most effective strategies in achieving transformational governance in the current democratic experience."

Wahab noted that the state government’s huge investment in education as the third pillar of the Sanwo-Olu THEMES’ development agenda has repositioned the state’s education to become the model for the country.

According to the Special Adviser, “Out of 37 courses of the Lagos State University, LASU, presented by the University Authority for accreditation before NUC during October/ November 2021 NUC Academic Programmes Accreditation Exercise for Nigerian Universities, 31 of those courses representing 96.0 per cent got NUC full accreditation status.”

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Ibiyemi Bello said “such excellent feat is unprecedented in the history of the University since its 40 years of existence.”

According to the notification of results letter, written by NUC to LASU and signed by its Director of Accreditation, Dr. Maryam Sali, which was made available to the press, “LASU, during the October/November 2021 Comprehensive Accreditation …

“Only 4 courses, accounting for about 10.8 per cent were still under interim accreditation status.”

Also, the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Special Adviser on Education, Adeniran Kasali, urged the Management of LASU to reciprocate the state government continued funding of the university by working harder and ensuring that the university maintains its status as the best state university in the country and one of the first five hundred in the world.

In his remarks, President-elect of LASU Students’ Union Government, Adeoye Moses, a 300 Level Student in the Theatre Arts Department, Moses, while describing the success of the University’s new accreditation status as a huge one, assured that the students would work harder to ensure that the University retains its current status as one of the leading universities in Africa.

He advised them to shun cultism, kidnapping, alcoholism, terrorism, rapping and other vices capable of denting the image of the university before international communities.