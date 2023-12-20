LASU Fresh Graduate Joins Presidential Committee

A freshly graduated student of Lagos State University, LASU, Oloruntobi Olode-Ankirun, has been named as a membet of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

Concise News recalls that the committee was inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu in August 2023 with the mandate of addressing critical challenges around fiscal governance, revenue transformation, and economic growth facilitation.

The Committee, under the Chairmanship of Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, invited Olode-Ankirun as a research assistant & analyst and one of the few student members selected across the country to add “enthusiasm, dedication, and fresh perspective” to its assignment. His contribution, according to his letter of appointment, will last for three months, with a potential for a fresh appointment based on performance.

Olode-Ankirun, who was, until November 2023, president of the Tax Club, Lagos State University, graduated from the Faculty of Law of the University in the 2022/2023 Academic Session. His role in the Committee will not only offer him practical exposure to the highest level of professional practice in Fiscal Policy and Tax Management, it will also open the door for more life-changing opportunities for him in his incipient career.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, mni, NPOM, congratulates Olode-Ankirun Oloruntobi on his impressive feat.