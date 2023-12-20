News

LASU Fresh Graduate Joins Presidential Committee

Anthony Adeniyi26 mins ago
34
LASU

A freshly graduated student of Lagos State University, LASU, Oloruntobi Olode-Ankirun, has been named as a membet of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

Concise News recalls that the committee was inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu in August 2023 with the mandate of addressing critical challenges around fiscal governance, revenue transformation, and economic growth facilitation.

The Committee, under the Chairmanship of Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, invited Olode-Ankirun as a research assistant & analyst and one of the few student members selected across the country to add “enthusiasm, dedication, and fresh perspective” to its assignment. His contribution, according to his letter of appointment, will last for three months, with a potential for a fresh appointment based on performance.

Olode-Ankirun, who was, until November 2023, president of the Tax Club, Lagos State University, graduated from the Faculty of Law of the University in the 2022/2023 Academic Session. His role in the Committee will not only offer him practical exposure to the highest level of professional practice in Fiscal Policy and Tax Management, it will also open the door for more life-changing opportunities for him in his incipient career.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, mni, NPOM, congratulates Olode-Ankirun Oloruntobi on his impressive feat.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi26 mins ago
34

Related Articles

Defence Minister Hails Army Retirees for Sacrifice

32 mins ago

Chris Najomo Assumes Office as NCAA Acting DG

41 mins ago
IGP Kayode Egbetokun

IGP Demands Tactical Training for Professionalism, Robust Policing

46 mins ago

Plateau Gov Unveils Ambitious ‘Budget of New Beginnings’ for Transformation

1 hour ago