LASU Extends Payment Of Fees, Registration Till July 7

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
Lagos State University Grants Extended Registration Period for Students

In a recent development, the Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof I.I. Olatunji-Bello, has taken a significant step to ease the registration process for students by approving an extension for fees payment and course registration.

The new deadline has been set for Friday, 7th of July, 2023, giving students additional time to complete their registration requirements.

Vice Chancellor Urges Students to Utilize the Opportunity for Timely Registration

Recognizing the challenges faced by students during the registration period, Olatunji-Bello emphasized the importance of taking advantage of this extended registration period.

All students are strongly urged to seize this opportunity and promptly complete their registration process before the given deadline.

The Vice Chancellor affirmed that there will be no further extension beyond the revised deadline.

 

