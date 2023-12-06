LASU DICT Launches Staff Corner Application

The Lagos State Directorate of Information and Communications Technology, on Tuesday, at the Senate Chamber, launched a one-stop mobile application for members of staff.

The mobile application is a centre for information, policy, lasu laws, and guidelines for both the academic and non-academic staff. The application is designed to improve productivity and to better understand the rules and regulations of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji Bello mni, NPOM in her address, welcomed every member of staff to the launch of the LASU Staff Corner, the official staff APP of our esteemed University.

In her words, she reiterated that “the APP serves as a virtual gateway to our vibrant academic community, offering a window into the heart and soul of our institution. The APP will include information and resources that embody our policies and operational principles as approved by law and as entrenched in our commitment to excellence in education, research, and community engagement.

The professor of physiology further acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of the Director, ICT, Prof. Toyin Enikuomehin, and his team for the continuous drive to ensure that LASU leads in flexible deployment of technology as a way of making workload less tedious.

The application can be downloaded and installed through the university website, http://lasu.edu.ng, and is available for Android users only.

The application launch was well attended by members of the management team, professors, directors, deans, and academic and non-academic staff of the university.

