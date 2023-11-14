LASU Dental Surgery Graduate Emerges Best Student at Army Young Officers Course

Dr. Shuaib Akanni, a 2019 Dental Surgery graduate of the Lagos State University, LASU, has emerged the Overall Best Student at the recently concluded Young Officers’ Course Medical (YOC 40/23) of the Nigerian Army School of Medical Sciences.

Akanni, a former Commanding Officer of the Naval Cadet, LASU, was announced the best student at the close of the programme earlier this month.

The Young Officers’ Course is a military course that sees officers from different units across the Nigerian Military undergo rigorous military and academic activities over the course of three months are assessed on general knowledge, service writing, staff duties, emotional intelligence, team work, command and control, ICT, Medical knowledge, amongst others.

The course is also a basic requirement to get promoted to the next rank and represent the Nigerian Army in various capacities, home and abroad.

The Vice Chancellor, LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, congratulates Akanni on the feat.