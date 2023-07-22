News

LASU Begins First Semester Exams Monday

Anthony Adeniyi13 hours ago
LASU

The Lagos State University Management has announced that the commencement of First Semester Examinations for the 2022/2023 Academic Session remains Monday, 24th July 2023, as earlier scheduled.

This is contrary to information being circulated that the examinations have been postponed.

In a statement, LASU informed students that “there is no postponement and the examinations will go ahead as arrangements have been put in place to ensure the smooth take-off and success of the exercise.”

“Management wishes all students success as they prepare for, and write their exams from Monday, 24th July 2023.”

