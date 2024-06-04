LASU Acknowledges Certificate Found at ‘Suya Spot’

The Lagos State University (LASU) has acknowledged that a certificate it issued to a student which was found at a suya spot actually originated from the institution.

The school’s management, however, revealed the circumstances that made the certificate to be discovered in an awkward place.

According to LASU, the certificate was returned by a student who complained that his name was wrongly spelled. The school, however, admitted to failing to shred the certificate after issuing a correct one to the student.

Ina statement, LASU said, “The attention of the Lagos State University Management is drawn to posts on some social media platforms of a LASU Degree Certificate allegedly found at a ‘SUYA SPOT’

“The University having recovered the ‘certificate’ on Wednesday, 21st November, 2018, wishes to make the following clarifications:

“The ‘certificate’ in question actually exist but was invalidated on 25th February, 2013 because the graduate’s surname was wrongly written on the ‘certificate’ as ABISOYE instead of ABIOYE.

“The University had issued another certificate carrying the correct surname and this was collected by the graduate on the 30th of September, 2014.

“By the University’s standard practice, the invalidated certificate ought to have been shredded immediately the certificate was re-issued with the correct surname. Obviously this was not done and by default the invalidated certificate got into the public space due to improper screening of office waste papers, prior to disposal.

“Mrs. Adeyemi ADESANYA, a seller of soft drinks at a location near the Epe campus, who recovered the invalidated certificate near her shop, posted the image on a social media platform, supposedly for the attention of the ‘owner’.

“Although the social media post by Mrs. Adeyemi ADESANYA was a source of embarrassment to the University, however, the University Management wishes to assure all stakeholders and the general public of its determination to sustainably preserve the sanctity and integrity of all validly issued certificates by the University. Towards this end, the University Management has taken immediate actions to forestall such unpleasant incident.

“The University Management profoundly appreciates all members of staff, University Community and other stakeholders for the interest and concern shown in this regard.