LASTMA Rescues One-Chance Robbery Victim In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Tuesday, 29th of November, 2022 arrested another two suspected abductors and rescued a female victim inside their car around Pedesbytrian Church, Yaba, Lagos.

The General Manager of LASTMA Mr. Bolaji Oreagba stated that the two suspected abductors were arrested by a team of Lastma personnel from Somolu zone while on patrol monitoring traffic around Yaba axis.

“Our officers on patrol and with the help from passersby chased and apprehended a Toyota Corolla saloon car (FST 60 RJ) after a lady at the back seat was heard shouting Kidnappers! Kidnappers!! Kidnappers after the bridge coming towards Yaba from Jibowu”

“The driver with the lady at the front seat were immediately apprehended while the woman who shouted kidnappers quickly got down and explained that immediately she joined the car from Maryland going to Apapa, a lady beside the driver collected her phone with other valuables and she shouted after noticing that they were ‘one-chance’ kidnappers” robbing them of their valuables before discharging them at any location of their choice.

The lady ‘Joy’ confirmed it was the driver (Monday Amhe) who introduced her to the business.

They were both handed over Sabo Divisional Police Station by Lastna Officers for further investigations.

The General Manager however cautioned members of the public to be extra vigilant and extra careful when boarding private or commercial buses.