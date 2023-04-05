LASTMA Rescues 10 Accident Victims In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Tuesday rescued 10 severely injured accident victims at Adeniji-Adele junction inward Obalende by Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

According to Adejunwon Olalekan, a LASTMA Officer who led the rescue operations, it was an accident caused by a commercial bus. He said preliminary investigation revealed that the said bus lost control as a result of over-speeding and somersaulted leaving 10 passengers with severe injuries.

He explained that the rescued victims were immediately rushed to Marina General Hospital by the LASTMA personnel on duty in the axis for urgent medical treatment.

Olalekan also revealed that the Bus involved in the accident was immediately removed from the road to avoid impeding the free flow of traffic and handed over to the Policemen from Adeniji-Adele Divisional Police Headquarters for further investigations.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser on Transportation to the Governor, Hon. Sola Giwa, has again warned motorists, particularly commercial bus drivers, to desist from over-speeding and always ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before driving them on Lagos roads.