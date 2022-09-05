LASTMA Impounds 19 Vehicles For Traffic Illegal Parking

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has impounded 19 vehicles for parking illegally and causing traffic gridlock at Apongbon on Lagos Island.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, said the exercise was in line with its ongoing clampdown on the activities of motorists who cause traffic gridlock around Apongbon inwards and outwards of Lagos Island.

He informed that the Authority is determined to ensure the free flow of traffic in the area, adding that a recent study conducted by the State government revealed that perennial traffic gridlock being experienced by motorists is caused by recalcitrant drivers, who do not want to comply with the State Traffic Laws and Regulations.

Oreagba averred that the enforcement exercise, which is expected to cover major identified black spots across the Lagos metropolis, is being coordinated by the Core Operations Commands (COC) from LASTMA Headquarters at Oshodi.

“I must implore law-abiding citizens of Lagos State, especially motorists, to adhere strictly to the traffic law of the State in order not to run afoul of the law which has consequences. We must all have a positive attitude towards obeying the law of the State, which was made to ensure orderliness and fast-paced socio-economic improvement of individuals, corporate entities and generality of the people”, he said.

While assuring members of the public of the Authority’s commitment to ensuring the free flow of traffic on all our roads, Oreagba urged drivers and general road users to be compliant with traffic laws towards ensuring that the ‘Smart City’ vision of the present administration is achievable in Lagos.

However, the General Manager called on LASTMA officials to be more dedicated and committed to ensuring effective traffic monitoring and management across the State.

Speaking in the same vein, Mr. Peter Gbejemede, the Director of Operations and Team leader of the exercise, confirmed that immediately after the enforcement operations around Apongbon, CMS and Iyana-Oworo, traffic flow improved for motorists.

He maintained that drivers/owners of the 19 impounded vehicles would be arraigned at Lagos Mobile Court to serve as a deterrent to others.