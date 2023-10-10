LASTMA Averts Explosion as Tanker Spills Content in Surulere

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) averted another potential tanker explosion as a petrol-laden truck heading towards Barracks/Ojuelegba on Funsho Williams Avenue fell on Stadium Bridge, Surulere.

A release by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, said a Conoil Tanker (T–22032EA) loaded with Petroleum product (PMS) toppled onto a Golf Volkswagen car (KRD 810 EA), spilling its content across the opposite side of the expressway.

Mr. Adebayo confirmed that to prevent another imminent fire explosion, LASTMA Officials acted as first responders and alerted other emergency response units, including the LASEMA Response Unit (LRU) and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services.

In his words, “After they arrived at the scene, our personnel immediately secured the environment against area boys, including other members of the public who had already gathered with buckets/jerry cans to scoop fuel on the road”.

The Director confirmed that Policemen from Area ‘C’ Police Division at Barracks provided security backup at the scene with the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services doing the needful.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the fallen Conoil tanker loaded fuel at Apapa and was headed to Ikeja before the truck had a failed brake on Stadium Bridge”, he added.

Traffic Officer Olukoga Olajide who led the LASTMA rescue operation to the scene affirmed that the driver of the Conoil tanker, Sefiyu Adamu was apprehended and handed over to the Police for further investigation.

Recall that the Lagos State Government recently restricted trucks including petroleum tankers from plying Ojuelegba, Stadium and Dorman-Long Bridges to avert such accidents.