Lassa Fever Death Toll Hits 162

According to a recent situation report released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Lassa fever has claimed the lives of 162 individuals across 28 states since the beginning of this year.

The report further indicates that there have been 944 confirmed cases and 5,593 suspected cases of the disease within this timeframe.

The states affected by Lassa fever include Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Taraba, Benue, Plateau, Ebonyi, Nassarawa, Kogi, Taraba, Gombe, Enugu, Kano, Jigawa, Oyo, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), among others.

The case fatality rate (CFR) for Lassa fever in 2023 currently stands at 17.2%, which is lower than the CFR reported during the same period in 2022 (19.8%). As of now, 28 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 106 local government areas (LGAs).

The report highlights that Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi states accounted for 72% of all confirmed Lassa fever cases in 2023, while the remaining 28% were spread across 25 states. It also notes an increase in the number of suspected cases compared to the same period in 2022.

Furthermore, the report mentions that in the 20th week, one new healthcare worker was affected by the disease. This serves as a reminder of the ongoing risk faced by healthcare professionals working tirelessly to combat Lassa fever.

The NCDC continues to monitor the situation closely, working in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to mitigate the spread of the disease and provide necessary support and healthcare interventions.