LASRRA to Open Registration Centre for LASU Students, Staff

Plans are underway for the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) to open a dedicated centre for the registration of staff and students of Lagos State University, at the main campus, Ojo.

In a bid to facilitate the exercise, the General Manager of LASRRA, Mrs. Adebiyi-Abiola Bilikiss, on Monday, 8th January 2024, led senior officials of the agency on a visit to the main campus, Ojo, where they met the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello, mni, NPOM, and other members of the university management.

Mrs. Adebiyi-Abiola used the visit, which took place at the Vice Chancellor’s Conference Room, Vice Chancellor’s Office, to explain that the agency would site a registration centre at the university as a way of facilitating compliance with the directive of the Lagos State Government that all staff and students of Lagos State Government-funded institutions must be enrolled on the LASRRA platform.

She also explained that registration for the LASRRA would begin with an online registration by applicants before physical capturing of biometrics, which will culminate in the issuance of a smart card to the applicants.

The Vice Chancellor, in her interaction with the team, welcomed the move and directed the Directorate of ICT to interface with the LASRRA team to integrate the LASRRA Smart Card with the new LASU Smart ID card developed in partnership with Lotus Bank.

Commencement of the on-campus registration is expected to be announced in due course.

The meeting was attended by members of the university management, director, ICT and his team, and officials of the Vice Chancellor’s Office.