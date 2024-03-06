LASRRA Gets Gift of Two Motorcycles

In fulfilment of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Max.NG has donated two motorcycles to the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA).

The General Manager of LASRRA, Mrs. Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola, while receiving the donated items from the representatives of the company today at the Agency Headquarters in Ikeja, said that the gesture will among other factors contribute to the efficient service delivery and help resolve other logistics issues to the residents of the State.

Her words: “It can never come at a better time than this when the Agency needs to move fast with the distribution of LAG-ID cards to homes of some residents, who could not pick up their cards due to unforeseen circumstances. With the presentation of these durable Motorcycles, the Agency is assured of speed, safety and reliability’’, she said.

Adebiyi-Abiola reiterated her unwavering support to ensure that LASRRA achieves greatness through partnership and collaboration with various individuals and organisations until all residents are captured in the database on the one hand and have their LAG-ID cards in their hands on the other hand.

The representatives of MAX.NG present at the event are the Chief Operations Officer, Tolulope Thomas; Head, Government Relations, Deji Shobowale and Head, Public Relations & Communications, Oluwatoyin Asipa.

Recall that Max.NG originally started as a motorcycle-based operator for delivery services. With its Mobile Application, users could order pickup riders who would fulfil deliveries quickly across the Lagos metropolis.