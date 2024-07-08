LASPA Holds Annual Games, Promises Improved Staff Productivity

The General Manager of Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA), Mrs. Adebisi Adelabu, on Friday, disclosed that the agency has launched a series of strategic initiatives aimed at bolstering staff productivity.

One of the strategies adopted by the Agency, according to the General Manager, is the annual LASPA Games, emphasising the games’ role in fostering teamwork, enhancing performance, and promoting overall well-being among employees.

Speaking during the annual LASPA Games held at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUCOM) Sports Complex in Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday, Adelabu mentioned that apart from the Games, the Authority recently conducted specialised staff training to enhance their effectiveness in their roles.

She stated that the LASPA GAMES is integral to the Authority’s broader strategy for staff development, facilitate team building, foster camaraderie, improve communication and collaboration, and promote overall health and well-being.

She maintained that the event is pivotal in cultivating a collaborative work environment that enhances organisational culture and productivity.

“The LASPA GAMES is not just about sports; it signifies our commitment to building cohesive teams that work harmoniously towards achieving our goals”,Adelabu stressed.

She pointed out that such activities provide a refreshing break from routine tasks, rejuvenating employees, and ultimately boosting morale and efficiency.

The General Manager reiterated the commitment of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration to promoting the overall health and well-being of the employees of the state to enhance workplace efficiency.

While encouraging staff to leverage the spirit of unity and dedication fostered by the games, she urged the participants to strive for excellence in service delivery, saying “Let us replicate the Governor’s commitment through quality service, upholding our pledge to Lagosians and driving positive change”.

Furthermore, Adelabu highlighted LASPA’s commitment to social responsibility through initiatives like the Inter-Departmental Games, designed to reaffirm employees’ dedication to LASPA’s mission while strengthening professional relationships.

The games featured a variety of sports, including football, board games, and track and field competitions, providing participants with opportunities to showcase their athletic prowess and team spirit.

Beyond competition, employees engaged in networking and team-building exercises, reinforcing LASPA’s dedication to cultivating a positive work environment.

The General Manager reaffirmed LASPA’s commitment to resolving all parking-related issues, ensuring both residents and visitors of Lagos State enjoy optimal parking experiences. She implored residents to report any parking concerns to LASPA by calling 02-01-2275230 or 02-01-2275231 or visiting its website: www.laspa.lg.gov.ng