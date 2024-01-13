LASODA Seeks Sign Language Inclusion in Domestic, Sexual Violence Campaign

The General Manager of Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA), Mrs. Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal has urged the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) to endeavour to include Sign Language Instructors in their campaigns to ensure Persons with Hearing Impairment understand their messages.

She made the call during a courtesy visit by the Executive Secretary of DSVA, Mrs. Titilayo Vivour-Adeniyi to LASODA on Friday.

The General Manager, while commending the DSVA for a well-thought-out campaign methodology employed to spread their messages on zero tolerance to all forms of violence across the State, pleaded that Sign Language Instructors be included in the campaign team of the agency for a wider reach.

“Including Sign Language Instructors in your campaign drive will ensure that people with hearing impairment are carried along while giving them an equal sense of responsibility in society.

Mrs. Oyetunde-Lawal stated that LASODA is open to collaborations and will emulate DSVA in its campaigns, saying “We appreciate this visit and I am very impressed with your activities. LASODA would like to collaborate with your Agency to ensure Persons with disabilities are also educated on the need to say no to Sexual Violence”.

“We have a lot to emulate from your Agency and believe this synergy will yield positive results as we set to achieve the objective of ensuring Domestic Violence issues are adequately addressed among Lagosians regardless of status, gender, or disability”, she added.

Responding, the Executive Secretary of DSVA, Mrs. Vivour-Adeniyi promised to put in place necessary measures to ensure PWDs are also carried along in their campaign, adding that she looks forward to working together with the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs.