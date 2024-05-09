LASG to Provide More Homes Through Budgetary Allocations

Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai has affirmed the readiness of the State Government to provide more homes by speedily completing its ongoing housing schemes in all the administrative divisions of the State.

The Commissioner stated this during the ongoing Y2024 Ministerial Briefing held at Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Secretariat, Alausa-Ikeja, organised to commemorate the first anniversary of the second term in office of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

He further revealed that the State is collaborating with the Federal government on the Renewed Hope Housing initiative to provide over 2000 home units in Ipaja and Ibeju-Lekki. He also said there is an ongoing discussion with a private finance institution to provide 800 units at Odola in the Ikorodu division. “All these initiatives are targeted at first-time owners and low-income earners, with mortgages ranging from 10 years to 15 years”, the Commissioner said.

While revealing that the old estates are being re-evaluated with a plan to restore their infrastructure and maximise the available lands for greater home yield, Akinderu-Fatai pointed out that some residents of some of the Ministry’s estates do not comply with the extant rules put in place to promote peaceful coexistence of all allottees in the estates. Such infractions, according to him, include non-payment of service charges, bypass of electric meters and cult activities.

He warned that the State Government has resolved to act resolutely by revoking the allocations of those allottees who do not comply with agreements signed at the point of release of homes. He also declared that the allottees must desist from the practice of contravention of the original master plans of the estates through various alterations, modifications and adjustments.

According to him, the Ministry is in the process of reverting to the original master plans and steps have been taken to notify and seal the properties affected. He hinted that the State Government may in the long run retrieve any contravening property under the agreement signed with the allottees.

Akinderu-Fatai confirmed the readiness of the Lagos State Government to enhance fairness and transparency in the allocation of housing units through the use of a ballot in the allocation of some of its home units. He added that the first balloting exercise will be conducted for Lagos State Public Affordable Housing, Idale in Badagry Division and LagosHoms at Odo-Onosa/Ayandelu in Epe Division on the 4th of June 2024 and that the process will be monitored by independent observers.

He further called on residents of the State to be wary of the activities of dubious individuals or organisations who parade themselves as registered Real Estate agents in the State. He disclosed that it is an offence for an individual or organisation to engage in Real Estate business without due registration with the Lagos State Real Estate Registration Agency (LASRERA), urging the practitioners in the sector to always act responsibly and follow the path of the law.

Furthermore, he averred that the Lagos State Judiciary, in collaboration with LASRERA, has promised to expedite actions on court matters relating to Real Estate to obtain timely justice for defrauded members of the public.

Hon. Akinderu-Fatai also mentioned the introduction of Joint Venture guidelines for effective Public-Private Collaboration, the use of technology for efficiency in monitoring Housing projects, initiation of sinking funds for the external painting of the housing units in all new estates at three to five years intervals and enforcement of insurance of housing units against natural disasters and implementation of 40% rebate for homes allocated to 698 Civil Servants in the State.

He further disclosed that the Ministry through an improved revenue generation machinery was able to collect outstanding debts totalling N176, 617, 500. 00 from defaulting allotees in Millennium Housing Estate, Gbagada; Baba Omojola Housing Estate, Gbagada; Millennium Housing Estate, Oke-Eletu; Emeka Anyaoku Housing Estate, Ikeja and Millennium Housing Estate, Ojokoro.

The Commissioner, however, listed some of the challenges facing the Ministry as encroachments on state-owned land for housing projects, litigations, slow pace of work by joint venture partners, issues related to the allocation of the homes due to its limited number, inflationary trends and challenges with recalcitrant allottees and residents.