LASG Removes Illegal Structures in Jakande Estate, Maiyegun, Lekki

The Lagos State Government has initiated the removal of illegal structures and shanties located around Jakande Estate and Maiyegun in Lekki. This morning marked the commencement of enforcement activities aimed at reclaiming the coastal road alignment for the Lagos – Calabar Highway project initiated by the Federal Government and facilitating the urban regeneration of the area.

The operation underscores the government’s commitment to infrastructural development and urban renewal initiatives aimed at enhancing the city’s landscape and improving connectivity across key transportation routes.

By clearing illegal structures, the government aims to create a conducive environment for the implementation of the Lagos – Calabar Highway project, a significant infrastructure endeavor designed to enhance inter-state connectivity and promote economic development.

The removal of unauthorized constructions also aligns with broader urban renewal efforts aimed at revitalizing neighborhoods and ensuring sustainable development practices in line with the city’s long-term growth plans.

The enforcement action signals a proactive approach by the Lagos State Government to address urban planning challenges and streamline development processes in accordance with regulatory frameworks.

As the operation progresses, authorities are expected to maintain transparency and engage with affected communities to ensure a smooth transition while emphasizing the importance of compliance with urban planning regulations and fostering a conducive environment for sustainable development initiatives.