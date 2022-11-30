LASG Disburses N538.9 Million to 250 Beneficiaries of Deceased Staff

The Lagos State Government, in conjunction with LASACO Assurance Plc and Consortium of Underwriters/Brokers, has paid N538,964,241,59 Million as insurance benefits to 250 beneficiaries of 102 deceased staff who died in active service of the State Government.

Speaking at the presentation of cheques to the beneficiaries on Monday at STO Resort Centre, CBD, Alausa, Ikeja, the Lagos State Head of Service (HOS), Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola stated that the payment to the beneficiaries of deceased staff is an indication that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu holds the welfare of its staff in high esteem.

Muri-Okunola, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, Mrs. Olasunkanmi Oyegbola, emphasised that the State Government attaches great importance to the provision of insurance policies for its workforce.

In his words: “The payment to the beneficiaries is to serve as a support for the immediate families, especially for the care of the children left behind towards ensuring a much better future for them”.

In his remark, the Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo disclosed that the payment of the insurance benefits is in line with the present administration’s total commitment to the welfare of its staff, adding that the objective of the payment is to provide relief for the immediate families of the deceased breadwinners.

Commending Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his commitment to the welfare of the State workforce, Olowo implored the beneficiaries to put the money to good use and avoid ventures that could make them lose what their departed loved ones had worked for.

The Managing Director, LASACO Assurance Plc, Mr. Rasak Abiodun, represented by the General Manager, Mr. Dimeji Olona lauded the efforts of the Lagos State Government for being the only State in Nigeria that makes adequate provisions for its employees through regular payment of insurance benefits to beneficiaries of deceased staff.

He added that the gesture is a pointer to the fact that staff welfare is paramount to the State Government, admonishing the families to use the money judiciously.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Caroline Ajisafe expressed her appreciation to the Lagos State Government for the kind gesture