LASEPA Seals Quilox Club Over Environmental Infraction

Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed Quilox Club for environmental infraction.

The agency made the move after several warnings issued to the nightclub.

The General Manager, LASEPA, Dr Babatunde Ajayi said the Agency will not hesitate to take necessary actions against any establishment that fails to comply with environmental regulations, urging all businesses to take responsibility for their environmental impact and work with the State government to create a sustainable and better future for Lagos residents.