News

LASEPA Seals Lagos Club Over Noise Pollution

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
3

The Lagos State Environment Protection Agency has sealed Silk club in Lagos over noise pollution.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made this known in a statement on X.

Sharing pictures he said, “As I directed, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency #LasepaOfficial conducted a nighttime enforcement operation, leading to the closure and sealing of Silk Club at 190, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi due to noise pollution.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
3

Related Articles

LNRBDA Collaborates With Kwara Govt on Good Security

4 hours ago

Defence Minister Tasks War College Participants on Solution to Insecurity

17 hours ago
NYSC

NYSC Distances Self from Fake Trust Advert

22 hours ago
Dele Alake

Tinubu Celebrates Alake at 67

1 day ago