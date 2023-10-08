LASEPA Seals Lagos Club Over Noise Pollution

The Lagos State Environment Protection Agency has sealed Silk club in Lagos over noise pollution.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made this known in a statement on X.

Sharing pictures he said, “As I directed, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency #LasepaOfficial conducted a nighttime enforcement operation, leading to the closure and sealing of Silk Club at 190, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi due to noise pollution.”