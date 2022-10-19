LASEMA Rescues Two As Waste Truck Falls Into Lagoon

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday said it responded to distress calls at the Lagos Lagoon, inward Iyana-Oworo and discovered that a waste compactor TRUCK, registration number unknown, while in motion had a burst tyre, veered off the bridge and subsequently plunged into the Lagos lagoon.

This was disclosed by the Publicity Secretary, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu.

The agency said fortunately the two occupants of the truck (driver and motor boy) were rescued alive by the Agency’s Marine Team (divers).

“They have been provided with first aid treatment.

“Recovery of the ill-fated truck has commenced this morning as visibility was required,” LASEMA said.