LASEMA Rescues One From Maryland Road Crash

The LASEMA Response Team, LRT, successfully rescued a trapped adult male involved in a road crash at Odo Iyalaro inward Maryland Bus Stop in an incident where a sienna vehicle with registration number KJ 237 DN ran into a stationed container truck with unknown registration number.

Fortunately, there is no record of loss of lives, however, an adult male was trapped in the affected vehicle and was successfully rescued by the Agency’s Officials using the Agency’s light-duty equipment.

The affected vehicle was also towed off the carriage way to a lay-by with the Agency’s light tow-truck and the road was restored to normalcy.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu commenting on the incident has advised road users to apply more caution while traversing the ever busy roads of inner-city Lagos, especially at night, when he stated that people with poor vision should desist from driving at night.

The LASEMA Permanent Secretary also revealed that a lot of avoidable accidents occur due to carelessness of road users who refuse to put necessary ‘C’ caution materials around broken down vehicles on the one hand, and over-speeding, distracted drivers, with poor night vision on the other hand.