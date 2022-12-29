LASEMA Recovers Two Drowned Bodies At Ajah

… advocates safety at coastline

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA has been on the search for persons that got drowned at Barracuda Beach, Abraham Adesanya Bus-stop, Ajah on Monday 26th December, 2022.

Consequent upon the arrival of the LASEMA Response Team at the scene of the incident, it was observed that two male adults drowned while trying to rescue an adult male from drowning before the high tide of the ocean drowned the two adult male.

In addition, the life guard at the beach reported that the victims swam beyond the red flag which wasn’t safe for them to engage on the rescue.

The Agency formed a Joint Search Party with Lagos State Waterways, Local divers,and other Stakeholders under the supervision of the Director of Operations, Engr. Olatunde Akinsanya for successful rescue operations.

On Tuesday 27th December, which was the second day of the search and rescue operation, the Team found one body out of the two bodies at the sea shore of a neighbouring community, Okun Mopo.

The commodity was bagged and handed over to his relatives.

Subsequently, on the third day of the search and rescue, Wednesday 28th December,the second body was discovered at the same Okun Mopo. The commodity was handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU, for onward transfer to the morgue.

The Permanent Secretary-LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu sympathises with the families of the deceased.

He thereafter appeals to all residents of Lagos State to be safety cautious as they celebrate the yuletide and call on the Emergency toll-free number 112/767 if they are faced with life threatening issues because the safety of lives and properties is paramount to the administration of Mr. Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

The LASEMA Boss calls on Lagosians to be cautious when at beaches. He warns that people should desist from swimming beyond the red flag hoisted at beaches which signals danger.