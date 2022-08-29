LASEMA, Other Responders Battle Mowe Gas Explosion

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, deployed its Emergency Response Plan to Mowe, Ogun State where a gas cylinder reportedly exploded.

The operation which was led by the Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu was effectively and efficiently carried out at a Gas filling Station beside the Redeemed Christian Church Camp Ground, Mowe, Ogun State, today, Monday, 29th August, 2022.

Consequent upon arrival at the scene of the incident, the LASEMA Response Team discovered that the explosion was from one of the cylinders before it escalated to the other two stationed trucks. The trucks and the affected cylinder were dampened down to prevent the likelihood of a secondary incident.

There was no loss of life nor injury recorded.

The quick intervention of the LASEMA Fire Team (LRU Fire), LASG Fire and Rescue Service and Federal Fire Service led by the LASEMA Permanent Secretary contained the fire from spreading further. The inferno was successfully put out.

The Permanent Secretary LASEMA, calls on residents to go about their normal business activities as the entire area has been restored to normalcy.