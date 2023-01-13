LASEMA Devices New Approaches To Emerging Issues In Disaster Management

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA holds its Annual Staff Retreat with the theme: “New Approaches To Emerging Issues In Disaster Management ” at Pearlwort Hotel and Suites, Plot 7, Impressive Close, off L.J Dosunmu Street, Central Business District, Alausa, Ikeja.

The Retreat which was declared open by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende, had in attendance, Management and Senior Staff of the Agency, its Technical Partners, LOGIC CITY Limited and Leapsoft Limited.

Hon. Ogunlende commended every member of Staff for the diligence and commitment in their service to humanity in Lagos State. This is a testament to the knowledge and expertise employed in managing emergencies and disasters which other states come to tap from.

He calls on the Agency to not rest on its oars in the discharge of its ministerial responsibilities of saving lives and properties of all the residents of Lagos State, irrespective of any odds they might be faced with.

As professionals in emergency/disaster Management, this retreat would afford every member of Staff the opportunity to imbibe new methods and techniques in tackling emerging issues in disaster management, Hon. Ogunlende stated.

The Special Adviser thereafter appealed to the good people of Lagos State to collaborate with the Agency’s responders in making Lagos a disaster resilient state.

He further warned Lagosians to desist from attacking emergency responders as this hinders their effectiveness in response to emergency/disaster and also disallows the Agency in improving on the Golden Hour (the time between life and death). “Emergency Management should be everybody’s business”, Hon. Mobolaji concluded.