LASEMA Battles Oshodi Fire Outbreak, Saves Adjoining Buildings

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
27
fire

The Agency has deployed its Eagle Squad at Cappa Oshodi to 18, Igbeyinadun Street Bolade Oshodi, where a residential building reportedly caught fire.

Upon arrival of the Response Team at the incident scene, it was revealed that a bungalow was engulfed in fire. Further investigations revealed that the fire started from the kitchen and spread to other rooms and shops within the building.

However, the timely intervention of the Agency’s Response Team contained the inferno from spreading to adjoining buildings.

Fortunately, no life was lost and no injury sustained.The Agency’s Response team alongside LASEMA FIRE Unit, LASG FIRE and Nigeria Police are responders at the scene.

