LASCOPA Warns Supermarkets, Others Over Non-disclosure of Price Tags

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has issued a stern warning to supermarkets and grocery stores within the state regarding the non-disclosure of price tags on products.

According to a statement issued by the state government, the warning aims to ensure transparency and protect consumers from potential price exploitation as non-disclosure of price tags can lead to misunderstandings and inconvenience at the point of sale.

“While saying that such practices violate consumers’ rights and the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency Law, the General Manager of LASCOPA, Mr. Afolabi Solebo emphasised the importance of adhering to regulations, stating that the absence of price tags denies consumers the ability to make informed decisions. He added that such practices contradict the Consumer Protection Act, which mandates the clear display of prices for goods and services.

“Solebo maintained that failure to comply with the law will result in fines in accordance with consumer protection laws, adding that the Agency will not hesitate to seal erring supermarkets over non-disclosure of price tags on products on shelves,” the statement read in part.

Consumers have been urged to report any instances of non-compliance to LASCOPA through their social media platforms or the following dedicated Phone Lines: 08124993885, 09064323154, and 08092509777.