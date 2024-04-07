Headline

LASCOPA Warns Supermarkets, Others Over Non-disclosure of Price Tags

Anthony Adeniyi15 hours ago
69
Image source: LASG

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has issued a stern warning to supermarkets and grocery stores within the state regarding the non-disclosure of price tags on products.

According to a statement issued by the state government, the warning aims to ensure transparency and protect consumers from potential price exploitation as non-disclosure of price tags can lead to misunderstandings and inconvenience at the point of sale.

“While saying that such practices violate consumers’ rights and the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency Law, the General Manager of LASCOPA, Mr. Afolabi Solebo emphasised the importance of adhering to regulations, stating that the absence of price tags denies consumers the ability to make informed decisions. He added that such practices contradict the Consumer Protection Act, which mandates the clear display of prices for goods and services.

“Solebo maintained that failure to comply with the law will result in fines in accordance with consumer protection laws, adding that the Agency will not hesitate to seal erring supermarkets over non-disclosure of price tags on products on shelves,” the statement read in part.

Consumers have been urged to report any instances of non-compliance to LASCOPA through their social media platforms or the following dedicated Phone Lines: 08124993885, 09064323154, and 08092509777.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi15 hours ago
69

Related Articles

army

No Attempt to Detain Southern Soldiers, Free Northern Counterparts in Court Martial – Army

14 hours ago
Police

Viral Video: Cops Right to Demand Drone Permit – Lagos Police

15 hours ago
Ademola Adeleke

Adeleke Laments Irregular Power Supply in Osun, Tasks IBEDC

1 day ago
Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Akpoti-Uduaghan Condemns Armed Herders’ Attack in Kogi

1 day ago