LASBCA Begins Removal of Distressed Structures in Lagos Island, Mushin, Others

In a proactive move to avert the recurring menace of building collapses, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has initiated the removal of distressed structures in various areas across the state, including Lagos Island and Mushin. This operation aims to safeguard lives and properties, reinforcing the government’s commitment to safety.

The affected buildings encompass three and four-flat units in Oke-Arin and Doherty Streets of Lagos Island, as well as four-floor single-unit residential buildings in Idi Araba, among others. LASBCA’s General Manager, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, emphasized that this endeavor aligns with the agency’s core mandate to drastically reduce building collapses and prevent avoidable loss of life.

Efforts to evacuate occupants from these precarious structures commenced earlier, with LASBCA marking the buildings as unfit for habitation. The agency’s Director of Enforcement, Mr. Olusoji Olaopa, represented Arc. Oki during the evacuation operation, stating that the evacuation and partial demolition were vital steps to compel residents to relocate to safer accommodations, with demolition as a last resort.

These distressed structures were identified through extensive inspection and monitoring conducted by Supervising Directors in various districts across the state. Arc. Oki assured that these actions were in full compliance with relevant laws and were not motivated by a witch-hunt against anyone.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration underscores the importance of preserving lives and properties, urging Lagosians to prioritize their safety. Arc. Oki affirmed that LASBCA would relentlessly pursue its vision of ensuring that all buildings in the state meet safety standards and pose no risk to neighboring structures.

One resident affected by the evacuation, Mr. Rabiu Jamiu, acknowledged receiving prior evacuation notices and advice to conduct structural integrity tests. He recognized the government’s intervention as a safeguard for everyone’s well-being.

In a related development, LASBCA has also taken action against a warehouse under construction in Mushin for lacking necessary approvals and a building under renovation along Palm Avenue in Mushin for violating approval processes, further emphasizing the importance of adherence to building regulations in the state.