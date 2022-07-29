Sports

Laporta Speaks On Messi Return To Barcelona

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
11
Messi
Messi

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, has expressed his desire to see a return of Lionel Messi to the Camp Nou.

Messi left the club in 2021 to join French Ligue 1 side, Paris St Germaine.

As the Argentine nears the end of his career, Laporta believes it would be best if he ended it at the Camp Nou where he will receive a standing ovation.

“I feel indebted to Leo Messi. I’d love the end of his career to be at Barcelona with a standing ovation in every stadium. I think we can make it happen.

“That’s our aspiration, my intention with Leo is clear,” Laporta said.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
11

Related Articles

Haaland Scary In Front Of Goal – Foden

1 hour ago

BBC Pundits Question Tobi Amusan’s 100m Hurdles World Record

3 days ago
Ronaldo

Ronaldo May Miss Man United EPL Opener

4 days ago

Amusan Is World Champion, As Nigerian Quartet Breaks 30-Year African Record

4 days ago