Laporta Speaks On Messi Return To Barcelona

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, has expressed his desire to see a return of Lionel Messi to the Camp Nou.

Messi left the club in 2021 to join French Ligue 1 side, Paris St Germaine.

As the Argentine nears the end of his career, Laporta believes it would be best if he ended it at the Camp Nou where he will receive a standing ovation.

“I feel indebted to Leo Messi. I’d love the end of his career to be at Barcelona with a standing ovation in every stadium. I think we can make it happen.

“That’s our aspiration, my intention with Leo is clear,” Laporta said.