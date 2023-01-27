Lampard Expresses Disappointment At Everton Sacking

Frank Lampard has expressed disappointment that he and Everton Football Club couldn’t achieve much together.

Lampard was sacked days ago following a poor form displayed by the club under his management.

Sharing a post on social media, the former England international said, “Coming in to Everton last year I knew we were in a tough moment and I will always be proud of the incredible work and support from everyone involved to keep the team in the Premier League last season. Thanks to everybody that played their part as the whole club came together. I will never forget the incredible night against Palace that we shared.

“I want to thank all Evertonians for the welcome that you gave to myself, my staff, and my family. It truly is a special club with a huge heart, and an incredible history. I’m disappointed that we couldn’t achieve more together and wish all the players and everyone at Everton FC the very best for the future 💙💙”