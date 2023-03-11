Lamido Speaks On Telling Obi Power Will Remain In North

Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has reacted to claims by Governor Nyesom Wike that he backed the north to retain the presidency.

Wike had stated that Lamido made the stance known to the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, when the latter visited him ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

“You know what he (Lamido) told Obi? He didn’t tell him that look, you came late and I have chosen somebody. He said it is the north that will produce the next president. That was how Obi left saying why is he wasting time. Ask him, that’s how he left PDP,” Wike said.

Reacting, Lamido said Doyin Okupe and Obi are the only ones that can truly state what he told them when they both visited him.

He said on Facebook, “My good friend Chike Okonkwo sent me a WhatsApp message to the effect that Wike said Peter Obi left PDP because when he visited me in my village I told him (Peter) that the Presidency Is for the North!

“I will deny Wike the chance to get me entangled in his desire to be visible and relevant. Suffice it to say that Peter visited me along with my friend Doyin Okupe and they are both alive to attest to the veracity of this claim.”