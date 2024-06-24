LAMATA Prohibits Content Creation on Trains Without Permission

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has said creating videos or taking pictures for commercial purposes on its train infrastructure is not permitted without prior approval.

This followed a viral video showing some ladies complaining after authorities prevented them from using a camera aboard the Blue Line train in Lagos.

In a statement, LAMATA said, “The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) would like to clarify the process for creating content on our public transportation infrastructure, including the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line and other upcoming rail lines.

“To avoid confusion, creating videos or taking pictures for commercial purposes on our infrastructure is not permitted without prior approval. This helps us maintain order and ensure filming activities don’t disrupt operations or passenger safety.

“Those interested in filming or taking photographs for commercial purposes on Lagos State’s public transportation system should seek approval from LAMATA. This can be done by contacting [+2349099526282] or send in an email to info@lamata-ng.com.”