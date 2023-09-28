LAMATA Appears Before Lagos Assembly Over Non Use of Yoruba Language in Train Announcement

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has honoured the summon by the Lagos State House of Assembly by appearing before lawmakers on Thursday.

Their presence was in response to the Lagos Assembly’s query over the non use of Yoruba for announcements on regulated public transport services.

Also summoned were the State’s Ministry of Transportation and Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

At the committee hearing were the Honourable Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseyi Osiyemi and Special Adviser, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. David Setonji, joined by the Deputy Majority leader in the House, Hon. Adedamola Richard Kasunmu noted that the summon was made so that extant legislation on the use of Yoruba language in transactions in the state could be upheld.