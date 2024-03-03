Lakers Lose Despite LeBron James’ Milestone Moment

Nikola Jokic led the charge with 35 points, supported by Michael Porter Jr.’s 25, as the Denver Nuggets secured a 124-114 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, extending their winning streak to six games. The game, held on Saturday, showcased LeBron James making NBA history as the first player to surpass the 40,000-point mark. Despite James’ milestone, the Nuggets dominated proceedings, with Jamal Murray contributing 24 points and 11 assists, and Aaron Gordon adding 18 points to their tally.

Porter’s perfect 10-for-10 shooting performance from the floor, combined with solid rebounds from Jokic and Porter, underlined the Nuggets’ offensive prowess. In contrast, James managed 26 points and nine assists during his historic night, with Rui Hachimura also making a significant contribution with 23 points for the Lakers. Anthony Davis chipped in with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers, who had enjoyed a 9-3 record since February 1st.

Amidst the anticipation surrounding James’ achievement, the Lakers’ star reached the 40,000-point mark with a spinning drive and left-handed layup, igniting cheers from the crowd with 10:39 remaining before halftime. However, it was the Nuggets’ cohesive performance that ultimately stole the spotlight, showcasing their resilience and skill on the court.