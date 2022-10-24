Lai Mohammed Laments Unregulated Use Of Social Media

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has deplored the unregulated use of social media across the globe while stressing the urgent need for every person to be equipped with the ability to critically evaluate and wisely use information at their disposal.

The Minister stated this in Abuja on Monday while welcoming delegates to the 2022 UNESCO Global Media and Information Literacy Week, holding 24-31 Oct.

“As I ponder on the state of our world, the enormous challenge it faces, especially with unregulated use of social media and other digital platforms,

I see the urgent need for every person to be equipped with the ability to critically evaluate and wisely use information at their disposal,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said the theme of this year’s Global MIL Week, which is “Nurturing Trust: A Media and Information Literacy Imperative”, is not only apt but also timely as the world and its leaders contend with the challenge of identifying what is true and what is false, in view of the use of media and information.

He expressed the optimism that contributions at the parallel sessions of the event will be geared towards finding the linkages to build trust among societies and individuals through the use of social media.

“I am optimistic that, starting from the parallel sessions which commence immediately to the last plenary session on Friday morning, contributions and questions will all be geared toward finding the linkages to building trust among our societies and individuals through the use of media and Information literacy.

“As I urge you all to give this your best attention, knowing that the world awaits the outcome of this Global MIL Week, I warmly welcome you to Nigeria. I encourage you all to discover Abuja and to enjoy your stay,” the Minister said.

The welcome ceremony was also attended by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya, and Dr Tawfik Jelassi, Assistant Director-General, Communication and Information, UNESCO