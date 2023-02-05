Lai Mohammed Knows About Aso Rock Elements Against APC – El-rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai, has said the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, knows the Aso Rock elements who don’t want the All Progressives Congress to win the 2023 presidential election.

Shortly after El-rufai alleged that the elements were working to ruin the APC’s chances, Mohammed responded by dismissing the claims.

According to Mohammed, the federal government was not aware of such elements.

However, speaking in an interview with Arise TV, El-rufai said, ”Let me restate exactly what I said. What I said was that we are convinced that there are elements in the Villa that want APC to lose the elections, I did not say the Federal government. I did not say Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I said APC. So I don’t understand why the Federal government is responding to what I said because the Federal government is not part of it. I referred to elements in the Villa, and with the greatest respect, even Lai Mohammed knows who I am referring to.”