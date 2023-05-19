Lai Mohammed Inaugurates Advertising Offences Tribunal

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has inaugurated the Advertising Offences Tribunal to check unwholesome practises in the nation’s advertising industry.

Inaugurating the Tribunal in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister said the tribunal is empowered to entertain all matters of violations of the provisions of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act, the Code of Advertising Practice, the Standard of Practice and other subsidiary legislations made pursuant to the Act.

He said the Advertising industry holds enormous potentials to influence the nation’s economic growth.

“The Federal Government’s interest in boosting the role and mandate of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) for effective regulation of advertising, advertisement and marketing communication in Nigeria is built on the awareness that the Nigeria Advertising industry holds enormous potentials to influence the nation’s economic growth,” Alhaji Mohammed said.

He said the government realized the contemporary regulatory shortcomings in the Advertising Practitioners (Registration, Etc) Act CAP A7, L.F.N. 2004 due to lapse of time since its enactment in 1988, and the evolution of new media hence the National Assembly proposed and passed a bill to repeal the Act and re-enact the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act, which established the Tribunal.

“Consequently, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, assented to the bill in July 2022 and gave life to the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act No. 23 of 2022.

The Act took into cognizance the inadequacies of its predecessor as well as the need to protect consumers from illegal, untruthful, dishonest, indecent, and distasteful advertising, advertisements and marketing communication directed at…