Lai Mohammed Gets New Appointment

Lai Mohammed, a former Minister of Information and Culture, has been named as the managing partner of Ballard Partners, an international lobbying firm.

This appointment comes shortly after the dissolution of the cabinet led by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The official announcement of Mohammed’s new position was made through a statement posted on Ballard Partner’s official Twitter page on Tuesday.

It read: “Ballard Partners, one of the top government relations firms in the United States, is opening its first office in Africa in Abuja, Nigeria, the nation’s capital.

“Lai Mohammed, the immediate past Nigeria minister of information and culture, will serve as the managing partner of the Abuja office and the firm’s satellite office in Lagos, the nation’s financial centre.”

The firm’s president noted that Mohammed was given the role, because he “is one of the most respected officials in the country”.