Laguda Meets Gbajabiamila With Certificate of Return

The Member-elect of the Federal House of Representatives, Fuad Laguda, has presented his Certificate of Return to his predecessor, Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila.

Laguda got the certificate from the Independent National Electoral Commission for winning the Surulere Federal Constituency bye-election last Saturday.

In a post on X, Laguda said he presented the certificate to Gbajabiamila to appreciate his support.

He wrote, “I had the pleasure of presenting my Certificate of Return to my predecessor and Chief of Staff to the President, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila in his office.

“I had the opportunity to thank him for his enduring support and also got a few pointers as my journey to the green chamber commences.”