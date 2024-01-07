Lags Govt, NAFDAC to Stop Fake Drinks at Night Clubs

The Lagos State Government has condemned the proliferation and sale of adulterated drinks in bars, lounges, and nightclubs across Lagos metropolis.

The condemnation was issued in a statement by the Director-General of the Lagos Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe, after a meeting held recently in Alausa.

In the statement, the state government decried the increase in the sale of adulterated drinks in nightclubs, which has posed unprecedented health risks to the well-being of the public. The government described the act is condemnable, irresponsible and wicked, urging everyone to love their fellow citizens, cherish and value every life.

“Mojola said the government has zero tolerance for the sale of adulterated drinks in the state, noting that the illegal activity has become rampant, stressing that the despicable act is very harmful to the safety and well-being of fun seekers.

“He disclosed that the Commission, along with the Ministry of Tourism and relevant agencies, will collaborate with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) to ensure Lagos is safe from the illegal sale of adulterated drinks for all and sundry.

“He added that the State Government will soon commence periodic and unscheduled visits to nightclubs to curb the menace and sanction erring nightclubs,” the statement concluded.