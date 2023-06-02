Lagosians Won’t Regret Voting For Me – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, assured the residents of the State that they will not regret re-electing him and his deputy,

He said the incumbent administration is committed to making life better for Lagosians, saying the government will continue to ensure that Lagosians enjoy the dividends of democracy and good governance.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Hamzat, spoke during the Post Inauguration Jummat Thanksgiving Service held on Friday at the Lagos Central Mosque, Lagos Island.

The Jummat Service was attended by the First Lady, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; Body of Permanent Secretaries, All Progressives Congress chieftains and Muslim clerics, among others.

The Thanksgiving Service is part of the 11-day programme scheduled by the Lagos State Government to mark the second term of Governor Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat.

The post-inauguration Jummat Thanksgiving Service, which is scheduled for Day Nine, was held simultaneously on Friday at the Lagos Central Mosque and in the State’s five divisions’ Central Mosques in Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe.

Speaking at the Jummat Service in Lagos Central Mosque, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the State government is currently building a world-class hospital, Massey Children Hospital that will cater for the well-being of residents, among other ongoing infrastructural projects in the State.

He said the incumbent administration in its second tenure in office will intensify focus on T.H.E.M.E.S plus agenda with a focus on social inclusion, gender equality, and youth.

Governor Sanwo-Olu appreciated Muslim clerics and the entire Lagosians for their support during the last general elections and assured them that they will not regret voting for the ruling party.

The Governor also commended the religious tolerance and unity among the residents of the State, saying Lagos will continue to be peaceful.

In a Special Dua, the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaimon Abu-Nolla prayed for the prosperity of Nigeria and urged residents to join hands in supporting President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Prayers were also offered by different clerics for President Tinubu, Governor Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat.

Speaking at the Jummat Service held at the Lagos State Community Central Mosque in Alausa, Ikeja, Governor

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the former Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, AIG Hakeem Odumosu (retired), commended the Muslim faithful for their support and steadfastness during the electioneering period.

The Governor praised the Almighty Allah for his benevolence in his administration towards achieving a second term to run the affairs of Lagos State.

In his Sermon, the Imam of the Lagos State Community Central Mosque in Alausa, Muhammad Isa, urged the residents to support the government and fulfill their civic duties.

He also advised the government to fulfill its campaign promises to the electorate.

Meanwhile, the 11-day inauguration programme will continue tomorrow with a Cultural Display scheduled to hold at the Agege Stadium on Saturday.

The Carnival will be a display of various cultural activities from the five divisions of Lagos to the delight of all the participants and guests.

The inauguration will be rounded off with a church service, which will be held simultaneously across the five divisions in Lagos on Sunday.

The church services will hold at Archbishop Vining Memorial Anglican Church, Ikeja; Freeman Methodist Cathedral Church, opposite Oba’s Palace, Badagry;

Methodist Church, Ikorodu; Cathedral Church, Marina, Lagos Island; St. Patrick Anglican Church, Epe and Christ The Light Chapel, CBD, Alausa, Ikeja.