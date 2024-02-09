Lagosians Should Expect More Projects in 2024 – LASG

The Lagos State Government has said that Lagosians should expect a lot of new initiatives and projects from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration in the new year.

Speaking on the programme ‘Greater Lagos Insight Show’ on Eko 89.7 FM, an initiative of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso on Thursday said that there are myriads of programmes and projects that the State Government has earmarked to embark on in the new year across the different sector of the economy and different fields of human endeavours.

Omotoso said, “Everybody has seen what we have done with the Blueline which Lagosians home and abroad are applauding but that I can assure you is just a tip of the iceberg going by what is expected to be delivered in the present year”.

The States’ spokesman mentioned that the Lekki Airport is projected to ease the traffic at the Muritala Muhammed Airport which is expected to be built around the Lekki Free Trade Zone and about 10 kilometres from the Dangote Refinery. It is going to have the capacity to take about 350 Airbus at any point in time and cater to five million passengers a year

The Commissioner noted that the 38 kilometres long Fourth Mainland Bridge which the State Government is hoping to commence in the first quarter of the year will pass through four Local Governments and will burst out at Ikorodu to decongest traffic on interstate roads.

Omotoso explained that the construction of the Fourth Mainland would not only create a lot of jobs but also make commuting easier while bringing comfort to road users. He added that the move will boost the economy by opening up the corridors and increasing the values of goods and services. On completion, the Fourth Mainland Bridge is expected to be one of the longest bridges in Africa

The Commissioner also disclosed that there are other projects conceived by the present administration in the pipeline including the new Massey Hospital which is going to be the biggest in Sub-Saharan Africa; the Mental and Health Centre at Ketu; the 5.1 kilometre Road at Itomu Epe and the completion of the Blue Rail Line from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko which are just a tip of the iceberg of what Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration has in stock for Lagosians.

Omotoso averred that the State Government knowing the role of the citizens as partners in progress would continue to engage them through various means like Town Hall Meetings, Print Media and Citizen Gates Platforms among others.

Recall that The Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy is a one-year non-partisan meritocratic fellowship to build and bring young professionals into the public sector. The Fellowship has four major components which are Ministerial Placements, Leadership Training, Community Service and Fellowship Networks.

